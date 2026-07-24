Kenmore Air seaplane crashes in San Juan Islands

Ten passengers and one pilot were on board a Kenmore Air seaplane when it crashed in Shallow Bay near Sucia Island on the evening of July 23.

According to Kenmore Air, everyone on board has been accounted for and all the passengers were transported to hospitals in Bellingham, Friday Harbor and Skagit Valley.

“Our highest priority is the care and support of our passengers, our pilot, and their families,” reads a press release from Kenmore Air, which has activated its emergency response procedures and is working closely with the U.S. Coast Guard and local emergency responders.

The Kenmore Air de Havilland DHC-3 Otter aircraft departed from Lake Union in Seattle and the accident was reported at approximately 5:45 p.m.

Kenmore Air CEO David Gudgel said in a statement: “We are grateful that everyone aboard has been accounted for, and our immediate focus is ensuring our passengers and pilot receive the care and support they need. We extend our sincere thanks to the United States Coast Guard, local emergency responders, and everyone assisting in the response. Kenmore Air is fully cooperating with the investigating authorities, and we will continue providing verified information as it becomes available.”

Kenmore Air said it has cancelled all of its July 24 scheduled flights as the company’s team focuses on supporting the passengers, pilot, families, employees and emergency response efforts.

On July 24, Kenmore Air noted that there are no updates on the passengers and that the National Transportation Safety Board is leading the investigation. That safety agency will release any determination regarding contributing factors in the incident.

“We are cooperating fully. Based on available weather radar information, there was a weather system in the area at the time, and the pilot adjusted the flight path due to that weather,” Kenmore Air said.