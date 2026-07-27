Where to donate blood during nationwide shortage
Published 1:00 pm Monday, July 27, 2026
Nonprofits that take blood donations are urging those eligible to donate as a nationwide shortage hits hospitals, particularly of Type O blood.
The American Red Cross reports that blood donations have fallen to a four-year summer low and has declared the second “blood crisis” in Red Cross history.
In a news release, Paul Sullivan, senior vice president of Red Cross donor services, said “unique challenges” this summer have placed additional strain on the supply, such as foodborne illness and extreme weather.
“If just three more donors gave at each blood drive this summer, we could help the blood supply rebound and ensure hospitals have the blood products they need throughout the remainder of the season,” he said.
Book an appointment with Red Cross by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-733-2767. Red Cross has a donation center in Seattle.
Those who donate by July 31 will receive a Fandango Movie Ticket by email up to $15. Visit RedCrossBlood.org/July for details. Those who donate Aug. 1-31 will receive a $20 Amazon gift card by email. Visit RedCrossBlood.org/August for details.
UPCOMING BLOOD DRIVES
Bloodworks Northwest is a nonprofit that serves a majority of Pacific Northwest hospitals and has many mobile blood drives in the coming weeks. To sign up, visit donate.bloodworksnw.org/donor/schedules/geo.
Snoqualmie Valley
- July 29 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Snoqualmie Fire Department
- July 31 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Snoqualmie Valley Health North Bend Clinic
- Aug. 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Snoqualmie Ridge Safeway
- Aug. 4 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at North Bend QFC
- Aug. 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Snoqualmie Valley YMCA
- Aug. 18 from 12-6 p.m. at Carnation City Hall
Maple Valley & Covington
- Aug. 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Covington Fred Meyer
- Aug. 13 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Tahoma Athletic Club
- Aug. 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Maple Valley Fred Meyer
Kent
- Aug. 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Kent Covenant Church
- Aug. 19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Kent Station
Auburn
- Aug. 5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Multicare Auburn Medical Center
- Aug. 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Sunset Park
- Aug. 11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Auburn City Hall
- Aug. 11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Auburn Community & Event Center
- Aug. 12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Green River College Auburn Center
Federal Way
- Any day at the Federal Way Donor Center
- Aug. 5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at DaVita Corporate Office
- Aug. 11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Federal Way City Hall
- Aug. 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at St. Francis Hospital
Renton
- Any day at the Renton Donor Center
- Aug. 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Renton Chamber of Commerce
- Aug. 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sunset Community Church
- Aug. 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Renton Fire Authority
- Aug. 20 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Top Golf Renton
Enumclaw
- Aug. 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Green River College Enumclaw
- Aug. 7 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Pursuit Distilling Co.
- Aug. 25 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Enumclaw Nazarene Church
Mercer Island
- July 28 from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Mercer Island Community & Events Center