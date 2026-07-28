NHRA Northwest Nationals roar at Pacific Raceways in Kent

Puyallup’s Shawn Reed sits in the cockpit of his Top Fuel dragster. Photo provided by Maria Dorsten.

Kent’s own Dallas Glenn runs his Pro Stock car down the track at Pacific Raceways. Photo provided by Maria Dorsten.

The winning driiver J.R. Todd stares down the race track before qualifying on Friday July 24. Photo provided by Maria Dorsten.

Michigan-based Kalitta Motorsports shined as it swept the entirety of the western swing of the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) Mission Foods Drag Racing Series finishing the two-race segment from July 24-26 at Pacific Raceways in Kent.

J.R. Todd won his first race of the season in Funny Car and Doug Kalitta in Top Fuel continued to show his class as he won his third event this year.

Dallas Glenn, a Kentwood High School graduate, once again ran well at his home race at the NHRA Muckleshoot Casino Northwest Nationals but came up short in the ladder, failing to reach the finals for the first time in three years.

The 36-year old ran fastest during first qualifying on Friday afternoon, July 24 and also had the top spot heading into Sunday tying Pro Stock rival Greg Anderson with a time of 6.470 seconds, but Glenn took the top spot with a top speed of 211.89 mph, just .83 miles per hour quicker than Anderson.

Glenn won his home race last year for the first time in his career and he has been the best Pro Stock driver since. He set the Pro Stock track record last season and still holds that record. But Glenn’s race weekend ended earlier than he would have liked, as Greg Stanfield took down the reigning champion and previous event winner in the semifinals.

Anderson would beat Stanfield to propel himself to the top spot in the Pro Stock standings, eight points clear of Glenn.

Top Fuel saw just two times under 3.70 through qualifying which was both Billy Torrence and Josh Hart who are seventh and eighth in the Mission Foods Drag Racing standings.

As far as Funny Car is concerned, Todd took the top spot heading into the elimination rounds. Todd was fifth in the points and the current point leader Ron Capps saw his weekend end early as the 32-year veteran couldn’t get out of the first round after finishing 10th in qualifying.

Capps being eliminated early left the door for points wide open for the entire Funny Car field.

Todd had made five semifinals entering the weekend, but was ready to roll when the light turned green at Pacific.

Todd took on No. 11 Austin Prock who defeated No. 2 Jack Beckman in the semifinal to get to the finals.

In that final race, it was Austin Prock who jumped before the green light flashed, granting Todd the much deserved win at the cost of the fans who were expecting a really interesting race. The win was Todd first this season and a much needed win for the Funny Car driver.

Todd jumped from fifth to third and sits just 42 points behind Capps for the top spot, Jack Beckman is sandwiched between those two, 37 points behind Capps.

Top Fuel’s eliminator session opened up for Kalitta who was looking to win his second straight event after current points leader Shawn Langdon was eliminated by Justin Ashley in the round of 16.

Kalitta beat Puyallup’s Shawn Reed who had his best race of the weekend (3.694-331.12 mph) next to Kalitta but didn’t have enough to beat the 2025 champion. Kalitta cruised by Jasmine Salinas, setting up a heavyweight bout with Antron Brown in the semifinals.

Kalitta took care of Brown after initially getting beat off the line, but Brown blew a cylinder sending Kalitta to the finals.

Waiting for Kalitta in the finals was Leah Pruitt, who had a great weekend on her own. Pruitt was No. 5 heading into the final day of racing, looking for her second win of the year in her third final appearance.

Kalitta won his second event in a row, following a strong performance in Sonoma. Kalitta ran a 3.677 at 338.43 miles per hour in the final, while Pruitt put up a respectable 3.689 at 333.49 mph.

The NHRA is off to Brainard, Minnesota on Aug. 20-22 following a three week break after Northwest Nationals.