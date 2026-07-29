Wildlife blamed for recent cat deaths in South King County

Regional Animal Services of King County (RASKC) experts have concluded that recent cat deaths in South King County were caused by wildlife and not humans.

In recent weeks, pet owners and social media posts raised concerns suggesting several cats may have been intentionally killed and mutilated by a person. A couple of the deaths were reported in Kent.

In response, RASKC animal control officers investigated the reported incidents, according to a July 29 news release. The remains recovered during the investigation were examined by a board-certified veterinary forensic pathologist and reviewed in consultation with a wildlife biologist.

“They determined the evidence did not point toward human-inflicted deaths,” according to RASKC. “The findings were consistent with veterinary forensic research that shows wildlife can cause injuries that may be mistaken for intentional human mutilation.”

While these investigated cases do not indicate a human cause, they serve as an important reminder that free-roaming cats face numerous risks, according to RASKC, including:

• Being killed by coyotes and other wildlife

• Being hit by cars or other vehicles

• Exposure to diseases

• Exposure to toxins

• Injuries from fights with other animals

Keeping cats indoors, or providing secure outdoor enclosures or supervised outdoor time, is the most effective way to protect pets from these hazards, according to RASKC. In addition, all cats and dogs in the RASKC coverage area are required to be licensed. Pets wearing license tags can be more effectively identified.

Residents who see wildlife behaving dangerously, appearing sick or injured, or creating a public safety concern should report those incidents to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW). WDFW is the state agency responsible for managing wildlife conflicts and responding to wildlife-related concerns.

Residents should continue to report suspected animal cruelty involving pets and other domestic animals to Regional Animal Services of King County or their local law enforcement agency. Visit kingcounty.gov/AnimalControl for more information.

INFO

July 29 news release

Wildlife cited as culprit behind cat deaths in south King County