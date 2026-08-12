Field announced for Longacres Mile at Emerald Downs in Auburn

A race of eight horses was announced on Aug. 12 for the 91st Longacres Mile on Sunday, Aug. 16 at Emerald Downs in Auburn.

Emerald Downs director of publicity Joe Withee and Vince Braun, director of media relations. hosted the kickoff event for Championship Sunday at the track for the 31st time.

The drawing for four of the six races took place during a luncheon at the track, where the Longacres Mile was set along with the Washington Oaks, Muckleshoot Derby and the Emerald Distaff.

Touchy, a 4-year old bay colt was selected and given the No. 1 gate and occupied the top spot as far as the odds were concerned. Touchy opened up as a 7/5 favorite after an impressive win June 10 at Churchill Downs running 1:33.93. Trainer Wesley Ward was a Washington Racing Hall of Fame inductee in 2015, and now as a trainer is returning to Emerald Downs and looking to win the Longacres Mile.

The rest of the field:

2) Slew’s Tiz Whiz (Frank Alvarado) 4-1

3) Si That Tiger (Silvio Amado) 2-1

4) Adios Jojo (Kevin Orozco) 15-1

5) Executive Chef (Isaias Enriquez) 12-1

6) Catch a Breeze (Pablo Castillo) 50-1

7) He’s Not Talking (Kevin Kreigger) 12-1

8) J.B. Books (Alex Anaya) 20-1

Si That Tiger is the second favorite to win the Longacres Mile and has gotten off to a blistering start to its young career. Ridden by the current jockey leader Silvio Amado, Si That Tiger has won seven out of his first eight races. He is a sprint horse and is relatively unproven in a race of this distance but undoubtedly one of the fastest horses in the field.

Slew’s Tiz Whiz is probably the hottest horse in the field and is one of the best horses in Emerald Downs history. The horse trained by Tom Wendell is competing in the fifth Longacres Mile in a row, winning in 2022 and taking second in 2023 and 2024. The 8-year old won its last race on Aug. 1 at Emerald Downs and is looking to be the fifth 8-year-old to win the race.

• $50,000 Emerald distaff lineup:

Aloha Breeze

Salween GT

Stay Sassy

Princess Hekawi

Someday Lady

Precise Timing

Young Life Laura

• $50,000 Muckleshoot Derby lineup:

Robin Racer

I’m Coasted

Ole’s Surprise

Joey Ten

Count Dalia

Senior Tequilas

Nightcap Recap

Chase

Behind the Chair

Al’s Big Boy

• $50,000 Washington Oaks lineup:

Malibu Lady

Girl At Home

Mimi Kai

Tipitap

Alluring Valentine

Falling Leaves

Storm Harbor

Bewitching Joy

Festivities begin at noon on Sunday with the Railbird Rally before races begin at 1:50 p.m.