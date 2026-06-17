Major summer road closure for Renton, Issaquah drivers

The 94-year-old bridge on SE May Valley Road is no longer repairable.

The road will close in both directions through Aug. 23.

A road connecting Issaquah, Renton and Maple Valley will be closed for ten weeks this summer to replace a bridge.

Southeast May Valley Road will close in both directions near Issaquah-Hobart Road Southeast for the removal and replacement of the Fifteen Mile Creek Bridge #493C. The road is expected to remain closed through Aug. 23. The road will be closed to all vehicles, including emergency responders, pedestrians and bicycles.

A temporary, signed detour will be in place, but due to freight restriction on roads in downtown Issaquah, trucks over 15,000-pound gross vehicle weight will need to follow alternate routes. Special truck warning signs are placed to inform them about using alternate routes.

The existing timberbridge was constructed in 1932 and was treated with creosote, which typically lasts about 50 years. King County Road Service Division said the bridge can no longer be safely repaired and a full replacement is necessary.

“Replacing the Fifteen Mile Creek Bridge is essential to keeping our road network safe and reliable for the communities who depend on it every day,” said King County Road Services Division Director Tricia Davis. “This project not only brings the bridge up to modern safety standards but also improves access for people walking, biking, and rolling. We appreciate the public’s patience as we complete this important work.”

The new bridge will meet current road standards for weight capacity, lane and shoulder widths, and environmental protection. The new design will add 8-foot shoulders, new bridge railings and increase the span length to give the creek more room to flow during high water.

King County Road Service Division said the goal is to reopen the road before the start of the Issaquah School District’s 2026–27 academic year. They are working closely with Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), Eastside Fire & Rescue, Bellevue Fire, Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority and the Renton Regional Fire Authority on the project. Eastside Fire & Rescue deputy chief of operations does not expect any change to emergency response times for nearby communities.