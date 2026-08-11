King County receives $15m public safety grant

King County has received a $15 million grant to support local public safety initiatives such as intervention training, behavioral health responder options and gun violence prevention programs.

On Aug. 3, King County Executive Girmay Zahilay announced King County received a $15 million grant from the state Criminal Justice Training Commission (CJTC) Public Safety Funding Program ESHB 2015 to support crisis intervention training for law enforcement and corrections officers, enhanced behavioral health responder options and community gun violence prevention programs.

“With the heartbreaking tragedy at Seattle Center, we must double down on our efforts to interrupt cycles of violence, strengthen community safety, and ensure people get the right support when they need it,” Zahilay said. “These investments reflect our comprehensive approach to public safety – providing first responders with the training they need to safely de-escalate situations, expanding behavioral health response teams to help people in crisis, and investing in community-based strategies to prevent gun violence before it occurs. By investing in these effective, holistic approaches, we are building stronger, safer communities throughout King County.”

ESHB 2015 was signed into law last year and created a $100 million statewide grant program to strengthen local law enforcement’s public safety outcomes.

$4.9 million will be going to support countywide gun violence prevention programs, which aims to prevent gun violence before it occurs and intervene with those most at risk. These programs also respond when violence occurs and promote community healing.

$4.8 million is set to support crisis intervention and deescalation training for first responders and corrections officers. It also includes mandated trains for King County Sheriff’s Office deputies on emergency vehicle operations, defensive tactics and legal intervention,

Mobile Rapid Response Crisis Teams and diversion efforts have been allocated $2.47 million.

$1.2 million will support and expand the Regional Crisis Response program, which deploys mental health professionals alongside first responders to provide immediate crisis response, de-escalation, resource referral and follow-up tailored to the specific needs of those experiencing behavioral health challenges, in north King County cities. These funds will also add behavioral health resources in Covington

$850,000 is for the Therapeutic Response Unit which pairs sheriff deputies with trained mental health professionals to respond to calls for service involving mental health, substance use, and social service needs.

“The King County Sheriff’s Office appreciates any support and assistance for public safety,” King County Sheriff Patti Cole-Tindall said. “Our Therapeutic Response Unit in particular, is one that has grown and evolved over the last three years and has become an integral part of the way we serve our communities. The co-response model allows our team to help people in what is often the hardest moment of their life, and this grant enables us to continue our mission to get them the care and services they need as quickly as possible.”

$760,000 will be used by the King County Sheriff’s Office to hire new deputies in Maple Valley, Covington and Kenmore.

“Our community is grateful for this investment in public safety,” Maple Valley Mayor Mayor Sean P. Kelly said. “The additional resources, especially the new deputy position, will help us better address retail theft, strengthen partnerships with our business community, and improve our ability to respond compassionately and effectively when our residents need support. This funding represents a meaningful step toward creating a safer, more connected Maple Valley.”